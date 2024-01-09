We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO - Free Report) : This cancer research company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
Wix.com Ltd. (WIX - Free Report) : This company that operates a cloud-based platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW - Free Report) : This cross-platform games company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.3% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile giant has has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
RBB Bancorp (RBB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Royal Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.