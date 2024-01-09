Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO - Free Report) : This cancer research company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX - Free Report) : This company that operates a cloud-based platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW - Free Report) : This cross-platform games company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.3% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile giant has has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

RBB Bancorp (RBB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Royal Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


