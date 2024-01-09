See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:
RBB Bancorp (RBB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Royal Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
