Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:

RBB Bancorp (RBB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Royal Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

RBB Bancorp Price and Consensus

RBB Bancorp Price and Consensus

RBB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | RBB Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

RBB Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

RBB Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | RBB Bancorp Quote

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ramaco Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Toyota Motor Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Toyota Motor Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Toyota Motor Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) - free report >>

RBB Bancorp (RBB) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks