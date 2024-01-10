Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO - Free Report) : This cancer research company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

NeoGenomics’s shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX - Free Report) : This company that operates a cloud-based platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Wix’s shares gained 38.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW - Free Report) : This cross-platform games company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.3% over the last 60 days.

Light & Wonder’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


