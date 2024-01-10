See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) - free report >>
Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) - free report >>
Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO - Free Report) : This cancer research company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
NeoGenomics, Inc. Price and Consensus
NeoGenomics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeoGenomics, Inc. Quote
NeoGenomics’s shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NeoGenomics, Inc. Price
NeoGenomics, Inc. price | NeoGenomics, Inc. Quote
Wix.com Ltd. (WIX - Free Report) : This company that operates a cloud-based platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus
Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote
Wix’s shares gained 38.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wix.com Ltd. Price
Wix.com Ltd. price | Wix.com Ltd. Quote
Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW - Free Report) : This cross-platform games company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.3% over the last 60 days.
Light & Wonder, Inc. Price and Consensus
Light & Wonder, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Light & Wonder, Inc. Quote
Light & Wonder’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Light & Wonder, Inc. Price
Light & Wonder, Inc. price | Light & Wonder, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.