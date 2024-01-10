See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Immunocore’s shares gained 52% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.
Catalyst’s shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AmpriusTechnologies, Inc. (AMPX - Free Report) : This ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Amprius’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
