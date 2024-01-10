Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore’s shares gained 52% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst’s shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AmpriusTechnologies, Inc. (AMPX - Free Report) : This ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Amprius’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


