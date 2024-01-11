Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This South American beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus

Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) - free report >>

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - free report >>

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical