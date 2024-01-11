See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This South American beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
