Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc Price and Consensus

ADMA Biologics Inc Price and Consensus

ADMA Biologics Inc price-consensus-chart | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote

ADMA’s shares gained 55.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

ADMA Biologics Inc Price

ADMA Biologics Inc Price

ADMA Biologics Inc price | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote

 

 

 

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Quote

Arcutis’ shares gained 101% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Price

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Price

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. price | Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Quote

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR - Free Report) : This company that provides a SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Phreesia, Inc. Price and Consensus

Phreesia, Inc. Price and Consensus

Phreesia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Phreesia, Inc. Quote

Phreesia’s shares gained 41% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Phreesia, Inc. Price

Phreesia, Inc. Price

Phreesia, Inc. price | Phreesia, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) - free report >>

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) - free report >>

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) - free report >>

Published in

medical