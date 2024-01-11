See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
ADMA’s shares gained 55.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Arcutis’ shares gained 101% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Phreesia, Inc. (PHR - Free Report) : This company that provides a SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Phreesia’s shares gained 41% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
