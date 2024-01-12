We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus
Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY - Free Report) : This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Air France-KLM SA Price and Consensus
Air France-KLM SA price-consensus-chart | Air France-KLM SA Quote
Alico, Inc. (ALCO - Free Report) : This agribusiness and land management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Alico, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alico, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alico, Inc. Quote
MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) : This digital financial platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
MoneyLion Inc. Price and Consensus
MoneyLion Inc. price-consensus-chart | MoneyLion Inc. Quote
Snap Inc. (SNAP - Free Report) : This technology company that owns Snapchat has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Snap Inc. Price and Consensus
Snap Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snap Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.