New Strong Buy Stocks for January 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot (CBT - Free Report) : This is a leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

NetEase (NTES - Free Report) : This internet technology company which, is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

WestRock (WRK - Free Report) :This company which, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 day.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK - Free Report) : This company which, is a manufacturer and distributes products to the industrial and buildings market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

construction finance industrial-products internet