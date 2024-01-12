See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) - free report >>
Alico, Inc. (ALCO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) - free report >>
Alico, Inc. (ALCO) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:
Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY - Free Report) : This airline company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Air France-KLM SA Price and Consensus
Air France-KLM SA price-consensus-chart | Air France-KLM SA Quote
Air France-KLM’s shares gained 11.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Air France-KLM SA Price
Air France-KLM SA price | Air France-KLM SA Quote
Alico, Inc. (ALCO - Free Report) : This agribusiness and land management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Alico, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alico, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alico, Inc. Quote
Alico’s shares gained 13.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alico, Inc. Price
Alico, Inc. price | Alico, Inc. Quote
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) : This company that provides insurance to lifestyle and housing segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus
Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote
Assurant’s shares gained 12.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Assurant, Inc. Price
Assurant, Inc. price | Assurant, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.