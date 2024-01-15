Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This company which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.41%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%.

DBS Group (DBSDY - Free Report) : This leading bank in Hong Kong which provides commercial banking and financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

NetEase (NTES - Free Report) : This internet technology company which, is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

