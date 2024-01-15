See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:
ACM Research (ACMR - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
ACM Research’s shares gained 17.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cboe Global Markets (CBOE - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Cboe Global Markets’ shares gained 11.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) : This company which, provides a platform to show its users visual recommendations based on their personal taste and interests, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Pinterest’s shares gained 35.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
