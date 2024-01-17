We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This insurance holding company which is engaged in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company which, provides diagnosis & treatment Businesses, connected care businesses, and personal health businesses segments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 day.
The Bank of New York Mellon (BK - Free Report) : This financial services company which, operates in 35 countries and provides various products and services to individuals and institutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
PagSeguro Digital (PAGS - Free Report) : This company which, provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.
Genmab (GMAB - Free Report) : This biotechnology company which, specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
