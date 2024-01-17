Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This insurance holding company which is engaged in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Koninklijke Philips (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company which, provides diagnosis & treatment Businesses, connected care businesses, and personal health businesses segments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 day.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus

The Bank of New York Mellon (BK - Free Report) : This financial services company which, operates in 35 countries and provides various products and services to individuals and institutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Price and Consensus

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS - Free Report) : This company which, provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Price and Consensus

Genmab (GMAB - Free Report) : This biotechnology company which, specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

