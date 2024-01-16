We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which, is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) : This company which, offers airline passenger and cargo services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Coca Cola Femsa (KOF - Free Report) : This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
