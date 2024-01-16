See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Steelcase Inc. (SCS) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Steelcase Inc. (SCS) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP - Free Report) : This company which, specializes in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets and, also operates a number of media and entertainment assets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Quote
Ryman Hospitality Properties’ shares gained 30.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Price
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. price | Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Quote
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) : This company which, offers airline passenger and cargo services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus
Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote
Copa Holdings’ shares gained 12.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Copa Holdings, S.A. Price
Copa Holdings, S.A. price | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote
Steelcase (SCS - Free Report) :This company which, is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus
Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote
Steelcase’s shares gained 10.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Steelcase Inc. Price
Steelcase Inc. price | Steelcase Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.