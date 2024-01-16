Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP - Free Report) : This company which, specializes in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets and, also operates a number of media and entertainment assets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Quote

Ryman Hospitality Properties’ shares gained 30.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Price

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Price

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. price | Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Quote

Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) : This company which, offers airline passenger and cargo services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Copa Holdings’ shares gained 12.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price

Copa Holdings, S.A. price | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Steelcase (SCS - Free Report) :This company which, is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote

Steelcase’s shares gained 10.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Steelcase Inc. Price

Steelcase Inc. Price

Steelcase Inc. price | Steelcase Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Steelcase Inc. (SCS) - free report >>

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance transportation