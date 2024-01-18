Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PagerDuty (PD - Free Report) : This company which, provides digital operations management solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold (EGO - Free Report) : This gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co. (HMC - Free Report) : This company which, is a leading manufacturer of automobiles and the largest producer of motorcycles in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 day.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

DaVita (DVA - Free Report) : This company which operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related medical services primarily in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across the U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA - Free Report) : This company which, is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


