Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PagerDuty (PD - Free Report) : This company which, provides digital operations management solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
PagerDuty Price and Consensus
PagerDuty price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Quote
Eldorado Gold (EGO - Free Report) : This gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote
Honda Motor Co. (HMC - Free Report) : This company which, is a leading manufacturer of automobiles and the largest producer of motorcycles in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 day.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
DaVita (DVA - Free Report) : This company which operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related medical services primarily in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across the U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA - Free Report) : This company which, is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.