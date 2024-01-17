See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
TC Energy (TRP - Free Report) : This premier energy infrastructure provider which, is primarily focused on natural gas transmission through its 57,500-mile network of pipelines located in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
pTC Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
TC Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | TC Energy Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
TC Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
TC Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | TC Energy Corporation Quote
Koninklijke Philips (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company which, provides diagnosis & treatment Businesses, connected care businesses, and personal health businesses segments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus
Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
Spectrum Brands (SPB - Free Report) : This global consumer products company which offers a portfolio of leading brands in several product categories, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
