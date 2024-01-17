Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) : This company which, is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Bank of New York Mellon (BK - Free Report) : This financial services company which, operates in 35 countries and provides various products and services to individuals and institutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon’s shares gained 29.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH - Free Report) : This company which, is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Hilltop Holdings’ shares gained 10.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

