Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 19th:
Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) : This company which, operates as a franchisee of McDonald's and also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market with a full portfolio of GLP-1 receptor agonists, modern insulins and human insulins, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Novo Nordisk has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Enersys (ENS - Free Report) : This company which, is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Enersys has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.