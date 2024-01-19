Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Potbelly (PBPB - Free Report) : This company which, manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus

Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus

Potbelly Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potbelly Corporation Quote

Acuity Brands (AYI - Free Report) : This company which, manufactures and distributes lighting fixtures and related components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

Holley (HLLY - Free Report) : This company which, is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 day.

Holley Inc. Price and Consensus

Holley Inc. Price and Consensus

Holley Inc. price-consensus-chart | Holley Inc. Quote

Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which, is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) : This company which, provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) - free report >>

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - free report >>

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) - free report >>

Holley Inc. (HLLY) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers construction industrial-products restaurants