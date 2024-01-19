We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Potbelly (PBPB - Free Report) : This company which, manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Acuity Brands (AYI - Free Report) : This company which, manufactures and distributes lighting fixtures and related components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Holley (HLLY - Free Report) : This company which, is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 day.
Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which, is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) : This company which, provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.