Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

Global Net Lease (GNL - Free Report) : This is a real estate investment trust which is focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY - Free Report) : This new banking group which, has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%.

Carter's (CRI - Free Report) : This company which, is the largest marketer of branded apparel and related products for babies, and young children in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

