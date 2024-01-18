See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:
DaVita (DVA - Free Report) : This company which, operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related medical services primarily in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across the U.S., carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
DaVita has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.4 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DaVita Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
DaVita Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote
Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) : This company which, is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Cardinal Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.41 compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cardinal Health, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cardinal Health, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA - Free Report) : This company which, is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.02 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
