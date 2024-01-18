See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:
Tesco (TSCDY - Free Report) : This company which, is the UK's largest retailer and one of the world's leading international retailers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Tesco’s shares gained 14.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY - Free Report) : This new banking group which, has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo’s shares gained 22.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
PagerDuty (PD - Free Report) : This company which, provides digital operations management solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
PagerDuty’s shares gained 26.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
