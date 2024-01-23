We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) : This tire manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price and Consensus
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price-consensus-chart | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote
Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This subscription management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote
GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.
GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus
GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote
Snap Inc. (SNAP - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Snap Inc. Price and Consensus
Snap Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snap Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.