Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) : This tire manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price and Consensus

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price and Consensus

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price-consensus-chart | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This subscription management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote

GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.

GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus

GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus

GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote

Snap Inc. (SNAP - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Snap Inc. Price and Consensus

Snap Inc. Price and Consensus

Snap Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snap Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) - free report >>

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) - free report >>

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - free report >>

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) - free report >>

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers