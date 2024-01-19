See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
BanColombia (CIB - Free Report) : This company which is the largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus
BanColombia S.A. price-consensus-chart | BanColombia S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%.
BanColombia S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BanColombia S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | BanColombia S.A. Quote
Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which, is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus
Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.
Komatsu Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Komatsu Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Komatsu Ltd. Quote
Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY - Free Report) : This bank holding company located in the Texas communities which is focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Price and Consensus
Guaranty Bancshares Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Guaranty Bancshares Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
