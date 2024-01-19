Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

BanColombia (CIB - Free Report) : This company which is the largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%.

Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which, is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY - Free Report) : This bank holding company located in the Texas communities which is focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

