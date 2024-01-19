Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Potbelly (PBPB - Free Report) : This company which, manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Potbelly’s shares gained 51.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wingstop (WING - Free Report) : This company which franchises and operates restaurants offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Wingstop’s shares gained 51.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hitachi (HTHIY - Free Report) :This company which, is one of the world's leading global electronics companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Hitachi’s shares gained 29.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

