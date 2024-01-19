See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
Potbelly (PBPB - Free Report) : This company which, manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Potbelly’s shares gained 51.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wingstop (WING - Free Report) : This company which franchises and operates restaurants offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Wingstop’s shares gained 51.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hitachi (HTHIY - Free Report) :This company which, is one of the world's leading global electronics companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Hitachi’s shares gained 29.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
