We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22:
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) : This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
NRG Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
NRG Energy, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
NRG Energy, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
Heidelberg has a PEG ratio of 0.52 comparedwith 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)
Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.