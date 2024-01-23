See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22:
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) : This tire manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price and Consensus
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.91, compared with 73.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.34 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Powell Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This starch-based products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.28 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ingredion Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.