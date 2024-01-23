See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4%.
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This general merchandise retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 1%.
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This starch-based products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
