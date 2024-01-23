Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4%.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This general merchandise retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

Target Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This starch-based products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ingredion Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

