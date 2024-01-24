Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This company which provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


finance medical oil-energy