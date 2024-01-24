We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Potbelly Corporation (PBPB - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This company which provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.