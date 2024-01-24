Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24:

YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anónima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.21, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This building materials company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.14 compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Bank (FRBA - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

First Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


