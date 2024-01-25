Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SentinelOne, Inc. (S - Free Report) : This cybersecurity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN - Free Report) : This work management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR - Free Report) : This inertial sensors and systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Snap Inc. (SNAP - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


