New Strong Buy Stocks for January 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
SentinelOne, Inc. (S - Free Report) : This cybersecurity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Asana, Inc. (ASAN - Free Report) : This work management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
EMCORE Corporation (EMKR - Free Report) : This inertial sensors and systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
Snap Inc. (SNAP - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.