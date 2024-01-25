See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25:
Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) : This franchise restaurant chain company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Wingstop Inc. Price and Consensus
Wingstop Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wingstop Inc. Quote
Wingstop's shares gained 61.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wingstop Inc. Price
Wingstop Inc. price | Wingstop Inc. Quote
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) : This company which provides entertainment services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus
Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote
Netflix's shares gained 35% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Netflix, Inc. Price
Netflix, Inc. price | Netflix, Inc. Quote
Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY - Free Report) : This company which provides software solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Dassault Systemes SA Price and Consensus
Dassault Systemes SA price-consensus-chart | Dassault Systemes SA Quote
Dassault Systèmes' shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Dassault Systemes SA Price
Dassault Systemes SA price | Dassault Systemes SA Quote
