Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25:

Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) : This franchise restaurant chain company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Wingstop's shares gained 61.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) : This company which provides entertainment services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days. 

Netflix's shares gained 35% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY - Free Report) : This company which provides software solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Dassault Systèmes' shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


