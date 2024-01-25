See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25:
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS - Free Report) : This defense and intelligence solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% the last 60 days.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Leidos Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) : This precious metals distributor company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% the last 60 days.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Price and Consensus
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. price-consensus-chart | Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Quote
