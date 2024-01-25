See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25:
Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN - Free Report) : This company which provides retail and commercial banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Santander has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.16, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
CrossFirst Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.51 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS - Free Report) : This theme park and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
SeaWorld Entertainment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.30 compared with 20.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
