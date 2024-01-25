Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25:

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN - Free Report) : This company which provides retail and commercial banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.16, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.51 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS - Free Report) : This theme park and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.30 compared with 20.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


