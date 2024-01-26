We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) : This mining and mineral exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.3
Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB - Free Report) : This database platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus
MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote
PagerDuty, Inc. (PD - Free Report) : This digital operations platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
PagerDuty Price and Consensus
PagerDuty price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Quote
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Price and Consensus
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. price-consensus-chart | Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.