New Strong Buy Stocks for January 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) : This mining and mineral exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.3

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB - Free Report) : This database platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD - Free Report) : This digital operations platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


