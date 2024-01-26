See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This truck manufacturer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR's shares gained 22.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Inhibikase Therapeutics's shares gained 195.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PagerDuty, Inc. (PD - Free Report) : This digital operations platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
PagerDuty's shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
