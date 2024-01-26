Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This truck manufacturer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR's shares gained 22.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.   

Inhibikase Therapeutics's shares gained 195.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD - Free Report) : This digital operations platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty's shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

