See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This truck manufacturer companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
PACCAR Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4% the last 60 days.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.(ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.