Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This truck manufacturer companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.(ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

