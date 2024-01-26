Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This IT services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

