New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company engaging in the integrated business of hydrocarbons has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO - Free Report) : This exoskeleton products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


