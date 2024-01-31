See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:
YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company engaging in the integrated business of hydrocarbons carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
YPF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72, compared with 6.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
American Woodmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.11, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Steelcase has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.19, compared with 20.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
