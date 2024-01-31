Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This steel products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Powell has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

