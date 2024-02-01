Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) : This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

SentinelOne, Inc. (S - Free Report) : This cybersecurity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI - Free Report) : This server and storage solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) : This aerospace and industrial control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) : This management and technology consulting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

