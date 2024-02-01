We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) : This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
SentinelOne, Inc. (S - Free Report) : This cybersecurity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus
SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI - Free Report) : This server and storage solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price and Consensus
Super Micro Computer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote
Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) : This aerospace and industrial control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus
Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) : This management and technology consulting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.