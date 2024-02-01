See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1:
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) : This integrated power company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy's shares gained 17.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of information technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies' shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) : This company which provides online booking platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Booking Holdings' shares gained 23.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
