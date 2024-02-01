Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1:

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Midland States Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

