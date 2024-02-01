See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) - free report >>
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) - free report >>
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1:
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Midland States Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% the last 60 days.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus
Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Bank7 Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bank7 Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% the last 60 days.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cincinnati Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote
