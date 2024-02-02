See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola franchise bottling company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.95, compared with 39.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage credit risk management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.74 compared with 20.52 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
