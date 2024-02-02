Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola franchise bottling company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.95, compared with 39.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage credit risk management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.74 compared with 20.52 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


 


