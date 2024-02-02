See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola franchise bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage credit risk management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY - Free Report) : This retail chain company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
