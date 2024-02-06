See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5:
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This vehicular heat transfer solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company's shares gained 73.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) : This company which provides pawn services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
EZCORP's shares gained 18.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Lake City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Lakeland Financial Corporation's shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
