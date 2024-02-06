Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5:

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This vehicular heat transfer solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company's shares gained 73.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) : This company which provides pawn services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.    

EZCORP's shares gained 18.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Lake City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Financial Corporation's shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

