See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) - free report >>
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) - free report >>
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5:
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) : This company which provides pawn services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus
EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote
EZCORP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.58 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
EZCORP, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
EZCORP, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | EZCORP, Inc. Quote
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) : This equipment solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus
Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote
Oshkosh Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.91 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Oshkosh Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Oshkosh Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Oshkosh Corporation Quote
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This company which provides marine transportation services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus
Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote
Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.21 compared with 6.90 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.