Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5:
TowneBank (TOWN - Free Report) : This company which provides retail and commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.
Towne Bank Price and Consensus
Towne Bank price-consensus-chart | Towne Bank Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Towne Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)
Towne Bank dividend-yield-ttm | Towne Bank Quote
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This starch solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Ingredion Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ingredion Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
SJW Group (SJW - Free Report) : This company which provides water utility services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% the last 60 days.
SJW Group Price and Consensus
SJW Group price-consensus-chart | SJW Group Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
SJW Group Dividend Yield (TTM)
SJW Group dividend-yield-ttm | SJW Group Quote
