New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.3
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This residential development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Third Coast Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
