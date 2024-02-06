Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.3

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This residential development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Third Coast Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

